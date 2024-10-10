GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 32,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 154,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

