Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.70. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.
Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.