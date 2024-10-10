GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Short Interest Up 2,190.0% in September

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 2,190.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZZ opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.46 and a beta of 2.84. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 20.68% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

