Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Position Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Green Dot worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Green Dot by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.92. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

