Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) Insider Patrick Murphy Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1 – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Murphy bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,500.00 ($96,283.78).
Green Technology Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 34.27.
About Green Technology Metals
