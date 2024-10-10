Greenbriar Sustainable Living (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Company Profile

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. The company was formerly known as Greenbriar Capital Corp.

