Greenridge Global Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Greenridge Global lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 131.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

