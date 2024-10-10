Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 41,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 519,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

GRND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 234.28% and a negative net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grindr news, CAO Kye Chen sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $58,624.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,362.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 26,115 shares of company stock valued at $306,314 over the last 90 days. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

