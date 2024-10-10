Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. Purchases 10,393 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 15.1% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. owned about 0.61% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $30,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 230,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 798,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 987,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFCF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.62. 35,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.