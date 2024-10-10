Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,771. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.84. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $174.62 and a 1 year high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

