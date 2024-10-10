Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $170.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.