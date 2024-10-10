Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,926,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,376. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $173.24 and a 12-month high of $247.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.