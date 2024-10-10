Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.1% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $913.58. The company had a trading volume of 312,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $906.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $850.80. The stock has a market cap of $868.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

