Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after buying an additional 99,212 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 83,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.36. 2,327,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,784,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.