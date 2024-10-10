Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.98. 1,100,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,174. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

