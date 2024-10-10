Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 56,579,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,753% from the average daily volume of 3,052,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.14.

Gunsynd Company Profile

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

