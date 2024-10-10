Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading Down 10.8% – What’s Next?

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 34,149,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average daily volume of 5,921,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Gunsynd Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Gunsynd Company Profile
Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gunsynd
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.