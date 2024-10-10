Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 14.47 and last traded at 14.46. Approximately 193,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 214,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.40.

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is 13.79.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.