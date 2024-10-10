Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $182.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.50. 159,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,173. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after buying an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $22,395,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

