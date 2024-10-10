Hancock Whitney Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HWC)

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HWC. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of HWC opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.26. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,254.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

