Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,265 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.1 %

TME opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TME

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.