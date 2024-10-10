Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,578,000 after buying an additional 278,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,996,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after buying an additional 2,671,236 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,953,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,466,000 after acquiring an additional 168,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.