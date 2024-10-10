Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,520,000 after purchasing an additional 169,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after buying an additional 449,230 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,598,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 198,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

NYSE:EHC opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Encompass Health declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

