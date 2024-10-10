Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 184.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 53.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.50. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,445,146.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,322 shares of company stock worth $2,731,150. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

