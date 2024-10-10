Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,487,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.10. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

