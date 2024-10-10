Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Citigroup increased their target price on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $275.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

