Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 25,400 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Tobam bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CG opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,894,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,357,615.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,562,041 shares of company stock valued at $54,624,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.