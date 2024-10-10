Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 700 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -75.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

