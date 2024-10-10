Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,600 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $111.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.58%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

