Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 19,024 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in AAON by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in AAON by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON Price Performance

AAON opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.99. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

