Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 189,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,923,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.