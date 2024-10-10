Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after buying an additional 2,799,097 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,576,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,287,000 after purchasing an additional 453,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $125.43. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.