Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.