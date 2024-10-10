Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday. Argus raised Snap to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.
Snap Stock Performance
Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Snap
In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,698.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $906,778.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,287,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,255,241.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock valued at $13,446,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.