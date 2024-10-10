Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,186.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,095.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,186.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,220,340 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

