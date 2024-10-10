Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of SF stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

