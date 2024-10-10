Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.34.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

