Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after acquiring an additional 554,806 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,009,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,890,000 after purchasing an additional 137,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,479,000 after purchasing an additional 550,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,852,000 after buying an additional 302,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,989,000 after buying an additional 1,245,223 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

