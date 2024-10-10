Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 580,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 475,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Chemed by 19.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,510,000 after buying an additional 51,974 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,416,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,068,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $598.81 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $497.36 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $580.68 and a 200 day moving average of $572.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,144 shares of company stock worth $5,264,839 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

