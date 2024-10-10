Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Samsara alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,892.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,892.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,940,034 shares of company stock worth $81,749,167 in the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.