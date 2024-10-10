Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,500 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

MEDP opened at $341.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.28.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

