Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,000 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 92.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 846,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after acquiring an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after acquiring an additional 125,543 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ingredion by 43.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 123,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,374.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,595.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,046 shares of company stock worth $3,482,626 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $133.53 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $138.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

