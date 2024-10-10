Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,500 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $192.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.83. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,114.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

