Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,161,000 after purchasing an additional 267,304 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 837,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 232,351 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

