Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.70 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 50.38 ($0.66). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48.95 ($0.64), with a volume of 36,659 shares changing hands.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,223.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

Hansard Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

