Harbor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,694,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,045.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 61,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
VB stock opened at $234.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $238.96.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
