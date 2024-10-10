Harbor Group Inc. Sells 7,042 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.89 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

