Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HRMY. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after buying an additional 112,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 238,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 215,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 72.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 578,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 243,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

