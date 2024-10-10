Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,454 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $15,058,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HAS opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.