Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.35 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.90 ($1.15), with a volume of 305749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.16).
HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95.
In other news, insider Joe Hurd bought 2,208 shares of Hays stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £1,987.20 ($2,600.71). 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.
